The wait is finally over for Sampson County residents who have been anxiously awaiting the grand opening of new Roseboro restaurant Cork & Brew. The officially grand opening ceremony, set for 10 a.m. Saturday (today), marks the end of the soft opening and the transition to full-time operations for the eatery, which serves up freshly-brewed coffees, food, desserts, salads, hot chocolate, muffins and, for those 21 and older — beer and wine. The business offers dine-in, takeout, drive-thru and even delivery through DoorDash, serving it all out of the former First Citizens Bank location with owners Pam and Terry Spell, of Autryville, at the helm. See our full story from this weekend’s opening in Tuesday’s Independent.

Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent