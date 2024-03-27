Career center to hold April 3 seminar

An upcoming seminar is aimed to put formerly incarcerated people back to work, teaching them the resources they can utilize to get their life back on track.

Sandra Kay Webster, Career Employment Services manager for the Sampson County NCWorks Career Center, said the center will hold a “Second Chance Month” event on April 3, to assist formerly incarcerated individuals.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, located at 115 North Blvd., Clinton. The center has regularly held job fairs and provided employment information for those seeking it.

Webster pointed out that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 303, which directs whole-of government coordination to improve reentry for formerly incarcerated people in the most significant effort; targeted at strengthening reentry in our state’s history.

The order aims to improve rehabilitation and reentry services for the incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people in North Carolina through developed community partnerships, Webster said.

The April 3 event is setting out to do just that.

According to Webster, NCWorks Career Center staff will be available to provide job referrals for job seekers, information regarding Workforce Innovation Opportunity Assistance (WIOA), the National Farmworker Jobs Program, the Senior Community Service Program, veteran services and other information “to put our citizens back to work.”

There will also be free self-help clinic to discuss basic legal issues and expungement clinic provided from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Information and assistance will be provided to individuals and their families in obtaining the skills, knowledge and resources needed to become self-sufficient,” Webster stated.

For more information, call the NCWorks Career Center, at 910-592-5796.