The Mingo Masonic Lodge is getting a boost for their Bikes for Books program thanks to a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured is Thomas Page. Courtesy photo

<p>Firefighters working with Clement Volunteer FD are being armed with new paging devices so they can respond quickly to community needs, with a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured are Ethan Johnson, Ryan Lockamy and Chad Autry.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>The Media Center at Hargrove Elementary is getting a facelift to make the space a place of learning, excitement and exploration with the help of a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured is Media Specialist Lauren Strickland.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation (CAC) has awarded Operation Round Up grants totaling $49,764 to local non-profit organizations.

The following non-profit organizations received grants for $5,000: Dunn Emergency Services; Erwin Churches Helping Others (ECHO); Friends Fighting Cancer, Inc., and Five N Two Food Pantry. Also receiving grants this funding cycle were Clement Volunteer Fire Department, $5,730; Westarea Volunteer Fire Department, $4,505; and Mingo Masonic Lodge, $1,100.

Educational programs and schools receiving grants included Hargrove Elementary, receiving a grant of $9,925 and Buies Creek Elementary, receiving $8,504.

“Operation Round Up continues to be a valuable tool for numerous organizations through our community,” said VP of Member Services & PR Catherine O’Dell. “We take great pride in the impact our members’ contributions have made toward building a stronger community—one cent at a time.”

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $193.24, the bill rounds up to $194 and the extra 76¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.

The amount donated through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year, that small change added to others’ contributions makes for big changes in the community.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is May 23 by 5 p.m. Applications, including guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. An online application is required.