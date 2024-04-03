South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation (CAC) has awarded Operation Round Up grants totaling $49,764 to local non-profit organizations.
The following non-profit organizations received grants for $5,000: Dunn Emergency Services; Erwin Churches Helping Others (ECHO); Friends Fighting Cancer, Inc., and Five N Two Food Pantry. Also receiving grants this funding cycle were Clement Volunteer Fire Department, $5,730; Westarea Volunteer Fire Department, $4,505; and Mingo Masonic Lodge, $1,100.
Educational programs and schools receiving grants included Hargrove Elementary, receiving a grant of $9,925 and Buies Creek Elementary, receiving $8,504.
“Operation Round Up continues to be a valuable tool for numerous organizations through our community,” said VP of Member Services & PR Catherine O’Dell. “We take great pride in the impact our members’ contributions have made toward building a stronger community—one cent at a time.”
South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $193.24, the bill rounds up to $194 and the extra 76¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.
The amount donated through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year, that small change added to others’ contributions makes for big changes in the community.
South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is May 23 by 5 p.m. Applications, including guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. An online application is required.