The Media Center at Hargrove Elementary is getting a facelift to make the space a place of learning, excitement and exploration with the help of a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured is Media Specialist Lauren Strickland.

Firefighters working with Clement Volunteer FD are being armed with new paging devices so they can respond quickly to community needs, with a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured are Ethan Johnson, Ryan Lockamy and Chad Autry.

South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation (CAC) has awarded Operation Round Up grants totaling $49,764 to local non-profit organizations.

The following non-profit organizations received grants for $5,000: Dunn Emergency Services; Erwin Churches Helping Others (ECHO); Friends Fighting Cancer, Inc., and Five N Two Food Pantry. Also receiving grants this funding cycle were Clement Volunteer Fire Department, $5,730; Westarea Volunteer Fire Department, $4,505; and Mingo Masonic Lodge, $1,100.

Educational programs and schools receiving grants included Hargrove Elementary, receiving a grant of $9,925 and Buies Creek Elementary, receiving $8,504.

“Operation Round Up continues to be a valuable tool for numerous organizations through our community,” said VP of Member Services & PR Catherine O’Dell. “We take great pride in the impact our members’ contributions have made toward building a stronger community—one cent at a time.”

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $193.24, the bill rounds up to $194 and the extra 76¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.

The amount donated through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year, that small change added to others’ contributions makes for big changes in the community.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is May 23 by 5 p.m. Applications, including guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. An online application is required.