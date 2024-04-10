Hours extended, healthcare provider added

Sampson Convenient Care has announced significant enhancements to its services, aimed at better serving the healthcare needs of the community. Effective immediately, Sampson Convenient Care will extend its operating hours until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to hospital officials, the extension of hours reflects Sampson Convenient Care’s commitment to accessibility and convenience for patients, allowing individuals and families greater flexibility in accessing high-quality healthcare services.

“We understand that our patients lead busy lives, and we want to make it as convenient as possible for them to access the care they need,” said Lynn Alexander, director of Sampson Professional Services.

Whether it’s a routine check-up or an urgent medical concern, the extended hours ensure that patients receive timely care at their convenience. Accepting both appointments and walk-in services, Sampson Convenient Care offers care that fits patients’ schedules.

In addition to the extended hours, Sampson Convenient Care is excited to introduce a new healthcare provider to its team. Abigail LaMarca, a skilled physician assistant, will join Dr. Henry Curry in providing comprehensive care for patients of all ages.

LaMarca brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Sampson Convenient Care, embodying the commitment to excellence and patient-centered care the practice is known for. Together with Curry, she will work to ensure that every patient receives the personalized attention and medical care they deserve, hospital officials said.

“We are thrilled to extend our hours and welcome Abigail LaMarca to our team,” added Alexander. “These enhancements are a testament to our dedication to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services to the community.”

Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Henry Curry and Abigail LaMarca for a wide range of healthcare needs. Offering full-spectrum primary care for the entire family, from newborns to adults, Sampson Convenient Care provides flexible treatment through both scheduled appointments and walk-in availability, including preventive care, acute illnesses, chronic disease management, and more.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Sampson Convenient Care at 910-592-9113. Primary care services include but are not limited to:

• routine check-ups

• physicals

• immunizations

• chronic disease screenings and management

• acute medical care

Convenient Care + Walk-In services include but are not limited to:

• fever

• upset stomach (vomiting, nausea, diarrhea)

• flu-like symptoms

• earache

• bronchitis

• upper respiratory infection

• minor lacerations and stitches

• sprains and minor fractures

• mild to moderate burns

• rashes and minor allergic reactions

• painful or burning urination

Sampson Convenient Care is located at 1004 Beaman St., Clinton.