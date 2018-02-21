Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 20 —Larisa Ann Dillinger, 30, of 3171 Moore’s Bridge Road, Rose Hill, was charged with child abuse (non-assaultive). Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 8.

• Feb. 20 — William Thomas Beahn, 35, of 545 HW Jernigan Lane, Dunn, was charged with felony larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 23.

• Feb. 20 — Jeremy Omar Rosales, 22, of 1781 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with simple physical assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 15.

• Feb. 20 — Lisa Simmons, 48, of 55 Bumpy Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple physical assault. Bond set at $500; court date is March 15.

Incidents/investigations

• Feb. 20 — Rommie Melvin of Garland reported the theft of four shotguns, two rifles, a computer, Android TV box and X-Box. Items valued at $4,900.

• Feb. 20 — Keith Capps of Autryville reported a break-in, with assorted hand tools, a miller welder and tow dolly taken. Items valued at $8,150.

• Feb. 20 — Jane Herring of Newton Grove reported the theft of numerous items, including antique furniture, an Oriental rug and a clock. Items valued at $2,550. Damage to a door casing and lock was estimated at $600.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

