Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 30 — Christopher Dale Locklear, 27, of 23 Millstone Lane, Godwin, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen property and second degree trespass. Bond not listed; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 3 — Cammie Elizabeth Wright, 27, of 1063 Moltonville Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 3 — Michael Robert Romanoski, 51, of Venice, Fla., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 8.

• Dec. 3 — Efrain Gonzalez Sanchez, 34, of 1 Ashley Lane, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with three counts of domestic violence protective order violation, injury to personal property and failure to appear on a criminal summons. No bond set; court date is Dec. 18.

• Dec. 5 — Melissa Delouis Ehle, 37, of 131 Bush Way Lane, Autryville, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 5 — David Thomas Andrews, 40, of 131 Bush Way Lane, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats, domestic assault on a female and resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 5 — Thomas Lee Bennett, 26, of 140 Grays Drive, Harrells, was charged with communicating threats. No bond or court date listed.

Incidents/investigation

• Nov. 30 — Robert Carnley of Salemburg reported his property vandalized. The interior of the residence had an estimated $3,000 in damage.

• Dec. 2 — Isidro Mendez was listed as the victim in an arson involving a vacant residence across from Clement Elementary School in the Autryville area. The residence sustained $16,000 in damage.

• Dec. 3 — Jose Palacios-Nunez of Godwin reported the theft of electrical tools and a reciprocating saw, valued at $1,320.

• Dec. 6 — Jose Romero of Dunn reported his building vandalized, with an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

