Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 31 — Mildred Michele Suggs, 37, of 616 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 8.
• Dec. 31 — Joshua Lee Avery, 32, of 1124 Starling Lane, Autryville, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Bond set at $2,000; court date is $2,000; court date is Jan. 11.
• Jan. 2 — Darby Allen Lockamy, 23, of 4496 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny of identity theft and larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 23.
• Jan. 2 — Henry Landon Tew, 45, of 399 Lauren Lane, Godwin, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 23.
• Jan. 2 — Richard Allen Purdy, 45, of 59 Rossie Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.
• Jan. 2 — Tina Mashell Ferguson, 38, of 55 Coharie Creek Lane, Dunn, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 6.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 2 — Andy Thornton of Clinton reported the theft of numerous item from his barn. Golf clubs, an air compressor, generator, various hand and power tools, valued at approximately $3,500.
