Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 11 — Edwin Lloyd Matthis, 31, of 5968 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 12 — Jackie Lynn Gregory, 29, of 709 E. Pope St., Dunn, was charged with shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail premises and intimidation. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 12 — Martin Vasquez, 30, of 116 Sneed Lane, Godwin, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of an open container- consuming in the passenger area, reckless driving to endanger and no operator’s license. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 12 — John Roger Melvin, 29, of 406 N. Pine St., Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500.

• Jan. 13 — Floyd Lawade Sutton, 47, of 4542 Bearskin Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to real property, fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, no insurance, revoked tag, driving while license revoked and exceeding safe speed. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 13 — Pedro Castillo, 28, of 169 Lopez Lane, Faison, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 13 — Jonah Phillip Smith, 27, of 3515 Roanoke Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and assault on a child under 12 years of age. No bond set; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 13 — Deidre Monique James, 38, of 1888 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 14 — Robby Wayne McLamb, 43, of 3781 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 25.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

