Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 25 — Jessie Franklin Oates, 37, of 880 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with habitual impaired driving. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 8.
• Feb. 25 — Luther Matthew Lambert, 28, of 2552 Sivertson Road, Autryville, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is March 26.
