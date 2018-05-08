SCS honors media specialists

Local media specialist are honored for their contributions in schools. - Local media specialist are honored for their contributions in schools. -

During April, media specialists throughout Sampson County Schools were recognized by the American Association of School Librarians.

April 4 was marked at National School Librarian Day. Its purpose is to honor all school librarians, who spend time keeping the library organized, helping students find resources for learning. District officials said they’re dedicated to creating an environment where students can learn throughout the year.

The media specialists are: Christy Bullard, Clement Elementary; Lauren Strickland, Hargrove Elementary; Melanie Spell, Hobbton Elementary; Lisa Tart, Hobbton Middle; Carla Sutton, Hobbton High; Dana Hairr, Lakewood High; Michelle Milliken, Midway Elementary; Karen Kinlaw, Midway Middle; Heather Anderson, Midway High; Janie Mathis, Roseboro Elementary; Catina Iverson, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle; Eddy Zigmont, Salemburg Elementary; Amy Pope, Union Elementary; Caren Long, Union Intermediate; Debra Malahias, Union Middle; Tim Pope, Union High; and Jennifer Tew, Plain View Elementary.

Local media specialist are honored for their contributions in schools. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Librarians.jpg Local media specialist are honored for their contributions in schools.