Courtroom named in honor of Daughtry

A photograph of the the North Carolina Business Court courtroom at Wake Forest School of Law now named the Namon Leo Dauthry Courtroom. - Sampson County native Leo Daughtry prepares to address an assembled crowd at Wake Forest University following the dedication of the North Carolina Business Court courtroom at Wake Forest School of Law in his honor. - - Retired state Rep. Leo Daughtry; his wife Helen, far left, front; nephew and Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, in background, managing partner of the Daughtry, Woodard, Lawrence and Starling Law firm, and others listen to remarks from N.C. Chief Justice Mark Martin during the dedication ceremony. - - Leo Daughtry, center, cuts the ribbon officially opening the North Carolina Business Court courtroom at the Wake Forest School of Law. Assisting him in the ceremony is his wife, Helen, and Dr. Nathan O. Hatch, president of Wake Forest University. - - Pictured from left, at the ceremony, are long-time law partner James Lawrence, N.C. Chief Justice Mark Martin, honoree Leo Daughtry, Helen Daughtry, Dean Suzanne Reynolds, Dean of the Wake Forest School of Law, and Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, Daughtry’s nephew and managing partner of Daughtry, Woodard, Lawrence and Starling. - -

WINSTON-SALEM — The North Carolina Business Court courtroom at Wake Forest School of Law has been named the Namon Leo Daughtry Courtroom in honor of Namon Leo Daughtry (BA ’62, JD ’65). The dedication ceremony was held on Oct. 11, 2018.

Among other accomplishments, Daughtry, a retired member of the N.C. House of Representatives and a Sampson County native, led the state to adopt legislation that provided nonpartisan judicial elections for state appellate judges. He also played a pivotal role in passing Senate Bill 448, which profoundly improved the functioning of the state’s appellate courts by reducing the number of times appellate judges and justices would have to stand for election.

“On each occasion, he was the architect,” said Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina Mark Martin at the courtroom dedication ceremony. “It was his vision and his leadership that led to vital changes and improvements in the administration of justice in our state. These changes preserve and enhance the integrity of our judiciary — they strengthen the rule of law.”

Daughtry served as a Judge Advocate General with the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1969 and returned to his home in Smithfield to start the law firm that is now Daughtry Woodard Lawrence and Starling. His political career began in 1989 when he was elected to the North Carolina Senate. He later expanded his service to the North Carolina House of Representatives, taking on the roles of House Majority Leader and House Minority Leader.

With more than 25 years of service to the state’s legislative branch, Daughtry recognizes the importance of business courts in the state.

“Pressure has been placed on our court system to resolve issues that should be resolved by our legislative branch or our executive branch,” said Daughtry in his dedication remarks. “And that’s why this court is so important. The business courts have leading edge technology, innovations, but most of all, these courts have very well-qualified judges who are independent. And when a plaintiff or defendant comes to this court, they know they will get fair treatment.”

Wake Forest School of Law is one of few law schools in the nation to have a working business court in residence. This partnership has allowed current students to enrich their law school experience by attending court proceedings steps away from the classroom.

“Legal education here is known for its excellence in experiential learning and service to our greater community,” said Wake Forest University President Nathan O. Hatch. “By housing the business court here, we not only live up to our values as an institution, but provide even greater opportunity for the next generation of citizen lawyers to learn from current leaders in the field.”

The law school’s Dean Suzanne Reynolds (JD ’77) concluded the ceremony, addressing Daughtry, “I know that if you thought legislation was good for the people of our state, you’d worked tirelessly behind the scenes to secure passage, working quietly and effectively on both sides of the aisle. May this courtroom, with your name, inspire other public servants to rise above partisanship and, like you, work selflessly for the public good.”

Wake Forest law school also hosts federal and state courts of appeals, having held North Carolina Court of Appeals oral arguments for the 26th consecutive year this October.

For more information on the North Carolina Business Court, visit wfu.law/ncbusinesscourts.

Wake Forest School of Law has committed to keeping legal education small and personable for over 35 years. Established in 1894, the law school is located in Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest law school is ranked No. 32 in the nation and offers several degrees, which include the Juris Doctor (JD) with dual and concurrent degree options, an online Master of Studies in Law (MSL), a Master of Laws (LL.M.), and the Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD). Learn more about Wake Forest School of Law at www.law.wfu.edu

