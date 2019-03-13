‘Gold’ giveaway kicks off today

Brenda McCullen, foreground, classified manager at The Sampson Independent, delivers a Pot of Gold bucket to Hope Smith at Art of Hope in downtown Clinton. Art of Hope, along with Rebecca’s, Tickled Pink, Model Barbershop and its barbers, Wall Street Barbers, and Joy’s Florist and Decor, are all participants in the Pot of Gold Giveaway which starts today. See rules on Page 10A today. - -

There’s a pot of gold waiting just for you in downtown Clinton and, if you happen upon one of 17 Shamrock coins nestled among a bunch of other shimmering gold pieces, you just might win one of eight great prizes.

It’s all part of The Sampson’s Independent’s Pot of Gold Giveaway. Joined by eight downtown advertising partners, the newspaper has set out to have a little pre-Saint Patrick’s Day fun and, thanks to area businesses, give away some scrumptious prizes along the way.

And, you don’t have to kiss the Blarney Stone or even have the luck of the Irish to take part.

“This is a way to have a little fun, bring traffic to some of our downtown businesses and give away some really neat prizes,” said SI General Manager Sherry Matthews.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to all our participating businesses and those who donated prizes to make this a really fun giveaway.”

Top prize is a Smithfield’s Chicken n’ Bar-B-Q guest pack that feeds 20 people.

Other prizes are, pre-cooked bacon from Smithfield; an 18-inch cheese pizza from Vinny’s in Roseboro; smoked baby back ribs from Villari in Warsaw; a $20 gift card to Eddie’s in Newton Grove; and a six-month eEdition subscription to The Sampson Independent.

The giveaway opportunity begins today at participating businesses in downtown Clinton: Rebecca’s, Wall Street Barbers, Art of Hope, Joy’s Floral & Decor, Tickled Pink Consignment and Model Barbershop.

Participating is easy, Matthews said. “All you have to do is get a copy of the Wednesday, Thursday or Friday newspaper this week, find the Pot of Gold Giveaway and take that page into any of the participating businesses.”

Presentation of the newspaper gives you one draw from the Pot of Gold bucket. Every newspaper you bring into a participating business allows you another draw. You can draw once or as long as the coins are available, you just have to produce another copy of the newspaper each time you draw, Matthews noted.

“There are lucky Shamrock coins among those in each bucket,” the SI general manager pointed out. “On the flip side of the coin is either a number or a prize name. If you get one of those, all you have to do is bring it by the newspaper office at 109 West Main St. and either pick up your prize or have your name put in the drawing for the Smithfield prize pack.”

Lucky individuals who draw the Shamrock coin with a number will have their name placed in a drawing for the Smithfield top prize. That drawing will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, and the winner will be contacted immediately after.

Matthews said the Pot of Gold Giveaway, handled by classified manager Brenda McCullen, was a way to draw traffic to downtown businesses and, at the same time, offer a little fun to newspaper readers.

“We urge you to not only play the game and take the opportunity to draw a coin, but to spend some time in each of these participating businesses. Every one of them have great things to offer.

“We love downtown Clinton and its businesses and we want to help market those businesses in every way we can. We hope you will shop with them and everyone else in our great city and county. Spending your dollars locally is vitally important to brick and mortar businesses who give back to their community in many ways,” Matthews said.

The Pot of Gold Giveaway begins Wednesday and ends Friday. Participating sponsors have around 50-55 coins, and each sponsor has at least one prize in their buckets.

“We hope people will play along. The weather is going to be great, so what better way to enjoy it than shopping downtown and taking a shot at winning some great prizes,” Matthews said.

