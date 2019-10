Students and faculty at Harrells Christian Academy, Middle Middle School and Clement Elementary School were just some of those who gathered Wednesday, Sept. 25, for ‘See You at the Pole’ to lift up their school, community and nation in prayer. During the respective events, students and staff joined together to reflect and give thanks for the blessings of the past while sharing testimony and music.

