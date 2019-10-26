Harrells Christian marks 50 years

Alums glance back through yearbooks and photographs chronicling 50 years of HCA history. - Fullback Jack Laslo runs for a touchdown during Oct. 18’s matchup against Victory Christian. - Harrells Christian K-5 students sing the National Anthem under the direction of Margo Bowker. - HCA Homecoming Queen Caitlin Edwards with her escort, Miss HCA Madison Atkinson, and Homecoming King Joshua Barber. - - Best-selling author of ‘What Southern Women Know (That Every Woman Should),’ Ronda Rich has HCA alumni in stitches during the Lunch and Laughs event at River Landing. - - Pictured are longtime HCA supporters and founding family members Bob Johnson, Betty Newkirk, LouAnn Johnson and Maxine Kelly with HCA Headmaster Andy Wells. - -

The 50th year Homecoming celebration at Harrells Christian Academy was a huge success.

On Friday, Oct. 18, an impressive number of alumni showed up to enjoy a live concert from the Johnson Boys, barbecue provided by Chef Matthew Register of Southern Smoke, and an opportunity to glance back at 50 years’ worth of HCA history through old yearbooks and photographs.

Just before kickoff, all alumni were recognized on the field followed by HCA’s kindergarten through fifth graders singing the National Anthem. The varsity football team did not disappoint and captured a 44-12 win over Victory Christian School.

The atmosphere overflowed with excitement, laughter,and a sense of pride as the Murphy-Johnson Stadium welcomed hundreds of Crusader fans. The honored guest of the evening was Betty Newkirk, HCA Matriarch and member of the original 1970 foundational administration. She received many gracious “thank yous” and hugs from both present and former HCA students and family members.

During halftime of the varsity football game, senior Caitlin Edwards of Warsaw, was crowned the 2019 Homecoming Queen. Caitlin is the daughter of Roger and Daryn Edwards. She has attended HCA since kindergarten, is a member of the Yearbook staff, plays the piano and hopes to attend Meredith College to pursue a teaching degree.

She will represent HCA alongside the 2019 Homecoming Kin, Joshua Barber of Rose Hill. Josh is the son of Philip Barber and Kim Blanchard, has attended HCA since kindergarten and is a member of the Beta Club, FFA Officer team, and varsity baseball team. After graduating in May, Josh hopes to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

The 50th year Homecoming Celebration continued with Lunch and Laughs on Saturday, Oct. 19, at River Landing in Wallace. Best-selling author and Southern humorist Ronda Rich shared some inspiring and down-right hilarious stories with a group of HCA alumni. The afternoon capped off with door prizes, a meet-and-greet with Rich, and a book signing.

As this golden year continues, Harrells Christian Academy looks forward to hosting more celebratory events including a “throwback” basketball game on Nov. 22 in the historic Mary Susan Cowan Johnson Gymnasium and a Celebration Gala on March 28 featuring music by Northtower.

Homecoming events highlight festivities