Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 10 — Quanisha Bryant, 25, of 91 S. Clinton Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond or court date set.
• Jan. 12 — Stephanie Nicole Mayorga, 27, of 702 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 4.
• Jan. 12 — Devin James Butler, 18, of 152 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 29.
• Jan. 13 — Alma Nava Villanoeva, 34, of 111617 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with simple assault and resisting public officer. No bond set; court date not listed.
• Jan. 13 — Adrian David Merritt, 29, of 50 Quarterhorse Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 6.
• Jan. 13 — Johnathon Ray King, 26, of 3077 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 11.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.