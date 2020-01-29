Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 23 — Janice Maxine Brown, 55, of 3197 Meadow Road, Lumberton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with cruelty to animals offenses. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 23 — Cornelius Omar Collins, 23, of 216 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, hit and run/failing to stop- property damage, driving while license revoked and failure to stop at the stop sign/flashing red light. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 11.

• Jan. 24 — Tara Ranette Whitted, 31, of 154 Sams Lane, Faison, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 24 — Prentice Roland Jacobs, 27, of 55 Bumpy Lane, Clinton, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, obtaining property by false pretense, and financial card theft. Bond set at $45,000; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 24 — Jennifer Gail Daw, 41, of 167 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 24 — Devin James Butler, 18, of 152 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 25 —Sherik Renna McNeil, 34, of 224 Brantwood Court, Garland, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 25 — Shirley Temple Locklear, 33, of 2289 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is March 11.

• Jan. 25 — David Jorge Krch, 40, of 165 Faison St., Turkey, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 18.

• Jan. 26 — Jacob Wayne Deutshmann, 27, of 275 Cedar Branch Lane, Wallace, was charged with larceny from merchant/production code fraud and felony larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 26 — Casey Anthony Jones, 37, of 204 Phillips Road, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespassing and illegal dumping of domestic animal. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 3.

• Jan. 26 — Amanda Ellen Vann, 36, of 122 Firehouse Road, Chinquapin, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 26 — Alfredo Guillermo Hernandez Lopez, 36, of 101 Harmon St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 26 — Elizabeth Hannah Oates, 54, of 202 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is March 16.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

