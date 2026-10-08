The staff at Harrells Christian Academy recently announced its 2026 Homecoming Court, with the Homecoming King set to be named Wednesday, Oct. 7, during halftime of the Powder Puff football game, and the Homecoming Queen to be crowned Friday, Oct. 9, during halftime of the Crusaders’ football game. Pictured, front row, from left, are: Lilly Kate Rogers, Sarah-John Jackson, Ella Lynch, Julianne DeVane and Kamillah Sabillon; second row: Scarlett Graham, Ellis Dunn, Eve Bradlee Hardison, Piper Nelson and Bella Jernigan; and third row: Hutchens Glenn, Davis Rogers, JC Carr and Jack DuBose; and top row: Fisher Blanton, Adi Fekete, Jeremiah Davis, Ben Darden and Hayes Clifton. Robert Johnson is not pictured.