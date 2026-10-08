Garland Mayor Ralph Smith, Jr. passes out candy to the children anticipating during the Garland Community Day parade held Saturday.

Porteal Thorpe takes time to throw a football around with some friends prior to the start of the Saturday parade.

Members of the Uniquely Fueled Optimists car club of Raeford put their Corvettes on display during the parade. They support surrounding communities with multiple resources.

Tarheel Challenge cadets step off, singing a military cadence as they march in Saturday’s parade.

Students from Midway’s basketball team had a float in the parade, passing out basketballs to the crowd.

Longtime Garland residents Pam Murphy, left, and Freda Crumpler carry the opening banner for Saturday’s parade.