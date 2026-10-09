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Lakewood High School teachers Yadiraliz Hawkes, Edwin Tovar and Tatiana Martinez show off their authentic Hispanic dress Tuesday during the school’s Hispanic Spirit Week, honoring the culture and heritage.

Lakewood High School teachers Yadiraliz Hawkes, Edwin Tovar and Tatiana Martinez show off their authentic Hispanic dress Tuesday during the school’s Hispanic Spirit Week, honoring the culture and heritage.

Lakewood High School teachers Yadiraliz Hawkes, Edwin Tovar and Tatiana Martinez show off their authentic Hispanic dress Tuesday during the school’s Hispanic Spirit Week, honoring the culture and heritage.