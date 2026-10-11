Superintendent Dr. Jamie King speaks at the Sampson County Schools 2026 ‘Of the Year’ banquet, held at ArtWorks Tuesday afternoon. The banquet honored school staff who received ‘Of the Year’ awards back in May. King himself was honored in May as the 2026-27 Sandhills Regional Superintendent of the Year.

Pictured are Sampson County Board of Education member Michael Elmore with 2026-27 Principal of the Year Nicole Peterson, 2026-27 Beginning Teacher of the Year Emma Clark, 2026-2027 Teacher of the Year Adam Capps, and Superintendent Dr. Jamie King during the 2026 ‘Of the Year’ banquet. Peterson, Clark, and Capps were all recognized at a school board meeting back in May and were honored again this past Tuesday at ArtWorks; they will next represent Sampson County Schools at the regional level.