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Hobbton High Queens unveiled

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Sixth grader Blakesly Thornton and Hobbton High junior Aubree McLamb were named Junior Miss Hobbton and Miss Hobbton on Oct. 17. David Johnson | For the Sampson Independent

Sixth grader Blakesly Thornton and Hobbton High junior Aubree McLamb were named Junior Miss Hobbton and Miss Hobbton on Oct. 17.

David Johnson | For the Sampson Independent

Sixth grader Blakesly Thornton and Hobbton High junior Aubree McLamb were named Junior Miss Hobbton and Miss Hobbton on Oct. 17.