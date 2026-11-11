An American flag, long a symbol of both our county and the freedoms veterans have fought bravely to protect for 250 years, flies among the fall colors. On Wednesday, veterans were honored across Sampson County, but our editorial, on A4 today, reminds us all that we should respect them, thank them and honor them every day for the many liberties they have fought to protect through countless conflicts, battles and wars at home and abroad. See coverage of Wednesday’s Veterans Day celebration in our Saturday newspaper, along with a special insert honoring some of our local veterans inside today’s paper.