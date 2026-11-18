Sides not regularly featured on Alfredo’s menu were catered for the brunch event Saturday.

The main dish was a savory version of shrimp and grits along with bacon and Swiss quiche.

The brunch was complemented with champagne and mimosas.

Many community groups and friends gathered between the two seating times at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Lynne Spell, left, chats with Vickie Best and Kay Raynor as they wait to get in line at the buffet-style brunch during Saturday’s Brunch & Bows, sponsored by the Downtown Clinton committee. Over 50 individuals, during two seatings, enjoyed a meal before taking their gifted discount coupons and heading out to shop in the local stores on the courthouse square.

An assortment of different sweet breads was part of the brunch spread.

Vickie Best of Embellishments by Vickie thanks all in attendance and the partners involved who helped put Brunch & Bows together.