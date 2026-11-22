Grove Park Baptist Church volunteers load — and then box —the first of what is likely to be hundreds of shoeboxes Monday night, during Night One of the Operation Christmas Child shoebox dropoffs across Sampson County and the nation. Over 4,800 dropoff sites across the country open their doors the third week in November to accept shoebox donations. Grove Park has dropoff hours today, from 4 until 6 p.m.; Sunday, from noon until 2 p.m.; and Monday, from noon until 2 p.m. Other Sampson locations include Mintz Baptist Church, with dropoff times Saturday, 10 a.m. until noon; Sunday, 2 until 4 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. until noon; and Salemburg Baptist Church, with dropoff hours today, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m. and Monday from 8 until 10 a.m. Once the shoeboxes leave dropoff locations that will head to distribution sites in the western part of the state and finally on their way into the arms of a child in a third world country. Pictured assisting are Linda Clifton, Bill Miller, Beverly Tysinger, Ray McClemore and Cindy Cottle.