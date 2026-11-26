Members of the Thunderbolts roadster unit from Duplin County wave as they travel through downtown during the Fall Ceremonial Parade, held Saturday, Nov. 21, the first time the parade has been in the area.

The Sudan Shriners Van Patrol makes its way past the viewing podium set up across from the Sampson County Courthouse Saturday morning.

The Sudan Shriners Animated Animals greet the crowd gathered for the Fall Ceremonial Parade in Clinton Saturday.

The Sudan Shriners Choo-Choo train traveled from Wilmington to downtown Clinton this past Saturday for the first Shriners parade ever held in Sampson County.

The Sudan Shriners Hillbilly Clan 58 from New Bern cruise around the Sampson County Courthouse Saturday.

The Sudan Motor Patrol rolls through Clinton during the Shriners Fall Ceremonial Parade Saturday.

Sampson County children and their families supported by the Sudan Shriners Hospitals for Children get a front row seat outside the Sampson County Courthouse Saturday morning for the parade.

Arnold Edge of the Sampson County Sudan Roadsters steers through Downtown Clinton Saturday morning.

The Sudan Monster Trucks drive in a line through Downtown Clinton Saturday as part of the Shriners Fall Ceremonial Parade.

Members of the Sampson County Shrine Club drive through downtown Clinton in their yellow roadsters Saturday as part of the first Fall Ceremonial Parade held in the county.

Sudan Mini-Rig’s from the Wayne County Shrine Club travel to Sampson County Saturday for the Fall Ceremonial Parade through downtown Clinton.