Catch of the day

Edward Beard of Clinton shows off a whopper of a catch earlier this week, an almost 8-pound flathead catfish he reeled in Wednesday morning. Beard, who has appeared in the Sampson Independent twice more for big catches, wouldn’t reveal where he caught the fish, only saying it was in a river near Garland.