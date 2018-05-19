Butler win’s Carlie C’s gift card

Roseboro-Salemburg seventh-grade teacher Wendy Butler, seen here helping students with a math assignment and then with them flanking her for support, was the winner of The Sampson Independent’s Teacher Appreciation sponsor page drawing. Advertisers on that support page were allowed to nominate deserving teachers for a chance to win a $100 Carlie C’s gift card. Students from The Learning Station drew — and announced — Butler’s name last week and she was presented the card on Thursday. The Independent wishes to congratulate Butler and all our teachers for jobs well done and thanks our advertisers for helping to honor them in a special way. - Roseboro-Salemburg seventh-grade teacher Wendy Butler, seen here helping students with a math assignment and then with them flanking her for support, was the winner of The Sampson Independent’s Teacher Appreciation sponsor page drawing. Advertisers on that support page were allowed to nominate deserving teachers for a chance to win a $100 Carlie C’s gift card. Students from The Learning Station drew — and announced — Butler’s name last week and she was presented the card on Thursday. The Independent wishes to congratulate Butler and all our teachers for jobs well done and thanks our advertisers for helping to honor them in a special way. - Roseboro-Salemburg seventh-grade teacher Wendy Butler, seen here helping students with a math assignment and then with them flanking her for support, was the winner of The Sampson Independent’s Teacher Appreciation sponsor page drawing. Advertisers on that support page were allowed to nominate deserving teachers for a chance to win a $100 Carlie C’s gift card. Students from The Learning Station drew — and announced — Butler’s name last week and she was presented the card on Thursday. The Independent wishes to congratulate Butler and all our teachers for jobs well done and thanks our advertisers for helping to honor them in a special way. - Roseboro-Salemburg seventh-grade teacher Wendy Butler, seen here helping students with a math assignment and then with them flanking her for support, was the winner of The Sampson Independent’s Teacher Appreciation sponsor page drawing. Advertisers on that support page were allowed to nominate deserving teachers for a chance to win a $100 Carlie C’s gift card. Students from The Learning Station drew — and announced — Butler’s name last week and she was presented the card on Thursday. The Independent wishes to congratulate Butler and all our teachers for jobs well done and thanks our advertisers for helping to honor them in a special way. -

