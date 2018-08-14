Independent, advertisers support NC Farm Families

Sherry Matthews, publisher of The Sampson Independent, presents an $800 check to NC Farm Families director Chad Herring, funds that represent a portion of proceeds from the July 24th special We Stand With Our Farmers support section that was published in the local, community newspaper. ‘We wanted to do something to show our tremendous support for what farmers mean to our communities,’ Matthews said. ‘With the support of our advertisers, we were able to publish a section that I hope did that very thing and, what’s more, we were fortunate to be able to share some of the proceeds from production of that section with NC Farm Families,’ Matthews said. -

Sherry Matthews, publisher of The Sampson Independent, presents an $800 check to NC Farm Families director Chad Herring, funds that represent a portion of proceeds from the July 24th special We Stand With Our Farmers support section that was published in the local, community newspaper. ‘We wanted to do something to show our tremendous support for what farmers mean to our communities,’ Matthews said. ‘With the support of our advertisers, we were able to publish a section that I hope did that very thing and, what’s more, we were fortunate to be able to share some of the proceeds from production of that section with NC Farm Families,’ Matthews said.