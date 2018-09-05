Baling time again

Farmers are in the fields baling hay, a testament to the change in seasons that is nearly upon us. Here a hay-baler works to complete one of dozens of rolls of hay that will soon dot the landscape. In Sampson County, some 30,000 acres of hay is harvested each year. The county is ranked No. 1 statewide in its production. -

Farmers are in the fields baling hay, a testament to the change in seasons that is nearly upon us. Here a hay-baler works to complete one of dozens of rolls of hay that will soon dot the landscape. In Sampson County, some 30,000 acres of hay is harvested each year. The county is ranked No. 1 statewide in its production.