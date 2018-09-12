Farmers are hard at work trying to get crops out of the field in preparation for Hurricane Florence arrival. Even before the storm became a threat to North Carolina, many in Duplin and Sampson were working hard to get hay baled and, like this farmer above, get corn picked and ready for market. Sampson ranks No. 7 statewide in its production of corn used for grain, with just over 26,000 acres planted and 2,895,000 bushels gathered. In neighboring Duplin, ranked 5th statewide 36,700 acres of corn for grain is planted, producing 3,856 bushels.

Ready for the pickin’

(Cindy Ivey|SI contributing photographer)