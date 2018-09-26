Talking agriculture

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue discusses agriculture losses in Sampson and Duplin counties with Clinton real estate broker Allie Ray McCullen and Mayor Lew Starling. Starling, who is also president of Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Que, treated Perdue and his staff to dinner at the Warsaw franchise Sunday night. On Monday, Perdue met with Duplin farmers to discuss Hurricane Florence’s impact on them and their farms.

