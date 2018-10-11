Lowe's holds Pro Event, helps flood victims Cindy Boykin and Traci Robinson, members of the Lowe's Pro Team in Clinton sort through water and canned goods Lowe's and local churches will be providing to residents of Ivanhoe, one of the hardest hit areas in Sampson following Hurricane Florence. The Pro Team, Boykin said, decided to include donations to the hurricane relief to their annual Pro Event, which had to be rescheduled due to the storm. Lowe's holds the event two times a year as a means of saying thank you to vendors and local businesses. The event includes a feed, this year provided by Lennon's in Warsaw. 'It's a great day and a great way to say thank you. And a great way, too, to help our community,' Boykin noted. (Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent) -

