The cotton fields of home

A sea of white leads straight to this cotton gin in Duplin County, apropos since the cotton bolls in the foreground will soon be picked (if they haven’t already been), baled and taken to this or another area gin. Cotton is an important crop both in Sampson and neighboring Duplin counties. In Sampson, 11,100 acres of cotton is harvested and its production ranks 17th in the state here. To the east, in Duplin, cotton is grown by farmers, but statistics on its production were not available from the NC Cooperative Extension Service.

