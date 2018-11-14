Farmers work to get cotton picked

Farmers worked diligently over the last week to get cotton picked and out of the fields before the onset of rains that began Monday and are forecast to continue through at least today. Agriculture officials could not say exactly how much was picked before the rain began to fall around lunchtime Monday, but noted that a good bit had been harvested.

Farmers worked diligently over the last week to get cotton picked and out of the fields before the onset of rains that began Monday and are forecast to continue through at least today. Agriculture officials could not say exactly how much was picked before the rain began to fall around lunchtime Monday, but noted that a good bit had been harvested.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Cotton-1.jpg Farmers worked diligently over the last week to get cotton picked and out of the fields before the onset of rains that began Monday and are forecast to continue through at least today. Agriculture officials could not say exactly how much was picked before the rain began to fall around lunchtime Monday, but noted that a good bit had been harvested.

Farmers worked diligently over the last week to get cotton picked and out of the fields before the onset of rains that began Monday and are forecast to continue through at least today. Agriculture officials could not say exactly how much was picked before the rain began to fall around lunchtime Monday, but noted that a good bit had been harvested.