Farmers work to get soybeans harvested

Soaking rains, which have been prevalent over the past couple of weeks, are making it more difficult for farmers in Sampson and Duplin counties to get their soybean crops harvested this year. Above, on a drier day, this Duplin farmer works fast and furious to get his crop in. Farmers say they need good, dry days to complete the harvest process. In Sampson County, some 68,500 acres of soybeans are harvested each year; neighbor Duplin harvests some 57,000 acres.