With the July 4 holiday behind us, registration for the upcoming municipal elections is picking up steam. Three of the four upcoming mayoral elections have candidates now, with two including the incumbent mayors, Mayor Lew Starling of Clinton and Mayor Craig Warren of Newton Grove.

Starling was the first candidate of any office to file for election on the morning of the opening day of registration on Monday, July 7. There, he stated, “As long as I’ve got the energy to do the job, and have the love for this town that I do, I’m going to keep running. The moment I can’t be effective and carry out the duties of the job, I will step down. I truly love what we’re doing, and we can’t turn back now.

“I was born here, my children were born here, and I truly believe this city is simply the best. We have one of the best hospitals who have treated and have taken great care of my 94-year-old father, the same hospital where my children and I were born, that’s just one example of how great the city of Clinton is. We are on the cusp of doing something really great here in the city of Clinton, and I don’t want anyone or myself to miss it,” Starling stated.

Newton Grove Mayor Craig Warren filed the next day on July 8 around noon, after much deliberation during the preceding months. “A lot of people seemed to want me to run, so we must be doing something right,” Warren said. “We have a job to finish, and I look forward to seeing it through.”

Warren continued by stating, “The town of Newton Grove has made so many strides that I don’t think people really realize. We’re one of the most transparent town boards you could ask for. The town was in a bit of a mess before I signed on as mayor, but now we have cleaned a lot of the financials up, we fixed a lot of those problems that were treated with band-aid solutions, and that’s a result of us all working together.”

Warren credited his staff and the commissioners that he works with for the recent success. “The guys I work with on that board are great guys, and they requested me to run. I think they like the fact that I inform them regarding different things ahead of time, so we don’t make brash decisions; they’re not making them on the fly. I don’t think they were afforded that luxury before.”

He also stated that he was unsure if he would be running unopposed or not, but is prepared for it either way. “I think my work and my merit will speak for itself. I’m not asking for a dime from anyone, and I’m not running for any personal reasons. People of the town requested me to stay, so that’s what I hope to do. When I retired, I didn’t really know what to expect out of this position. I don’t think people know how much really goes into being mayor. Know you may have some of those mayors who only come to the office once a week, but I’m in there almost every day. There’s always something to do, especially if you’re a hands-on person.”

The third mayoral candidate who filed since registration has opened was Garland Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith Jr. “I’m running for all the right reasons,” Smith stated after leaving the Board of Elections building. “We’re trying to get on the right road here. I truly only want what’s best for the town of Garland. I don’t have any alternate agendas, and most people know how busy I am getting stuff done for the town. I’m actually on the way to a meeting right now to secure a grant for half a million dollars for our recreation department.”

Smith continued by naming multiple projects the town is working on, such as rebuilding sewer infrastructure, and the initiative to bring summer concerts to the town next year. “We’re building and growing,” Smith said. “We’ve got a couple of new stores coming to town, and we’ve got to build a few things for the concerts, so we’re going to keep it moving.”

When asked about all the vacancies on the town’s Board of Commissioners, Smith stated, “I hope that we just get a good board where everyone can get along. That’s not saying everyone has to think the same or even agree on everything, but there’s a way to conduct business without any malice or arguing. Some people in the past allowed their personal feelings to get in the way of conducting business on behalf of the citizens. When you are serving the public, you have to realize that you are of the service of the people; it’s not about what benefits you or what you may want personally. It’s about your constituents and the people who make the town go round. Everything that we do as a town board should be done in a manner that is the best for the citizens of Garland.”

Candidate filing continues through noon next Friday, July 18.

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231