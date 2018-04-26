Th book of Proverbs

-

There is a book in the bible that really doesn’t get the attention it should and deserves. It is called The Book of Proverbs.

The Book of Proverbs should be one of the books a believer studies at least once a week, as the believer meditates on the Word of God, both day and night.

The primary meaning of the Hebrew word “proverb” is “mashal,” which means “comparison.” But the word “proverb” has come to mean a book of thought provoking pronouncements, principles and teachings.

Many biblical scholars give Solomon, the son of King David, credit for writing the book. But in fact, parts of the book were written by unidentified wise men, as well as, two men who are identified as Agur and Lemuel. Since Solomon wrote most of the book, his credit is warranted.

It is amazing the Book of Proverbs was written sometime during the 10th century and its words are still viable and important for us to live by in this 21st Century. Proverbs is a perfect example of the meaning of God’s words in Isaiah 55:8-11, which says, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways…For as the heavens are higher than the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater; so shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: It shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing, whereto I sent it.”

Proverbs is so important for constant and consistent meditation because of its purpose. The purpose of The Book of Proverbs can be found in Proverbs 1:2, which says, “To know wisdom and instruction; to perceive the words of understanding.” Obviously, from the verse above, there are 3 important reasons why we should study and meditate on The Book of Proverbs.

First of all, Proverbs is designed to give us WISDOM. The word “wisdom” in the context of Proverbs, means to have the skills to live life successfully. These skills cannot be learned in a classroom. They can only be learned by studying The Book of Proverbs. What the world and our educational system teaches us does not equate to wisdom. The mere fact the bible has been taken out of the classroom illustrates the lack of wisdom in man’s thinking and it illustrates the vanity and stupidity of the so called “wise men” of today.

Secondly, Proverbs is designed to allow us to know instruction. Through the study of Proverbs, we receive the moral discipline needed to live one’s life successfully. Proverbs is full of instructions about moral discipline. Moral discipline can only come through God’s Word.

Lastly, The Book of Proverbs teaches us understanding and discernment. A careful study of Proverbs provides the believer with the capability to distinguish between what is right and wrong, what is good or bad, and what matters most and what does not matter at all.

Begin your study of “The Book of Proverbs” immediately to gain wisdom, instruction and understanding of how to live your life the way God wants you to live it.

By Gilbert Owen Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is resident of Roseboro and columnist for The Sampson Independent.

