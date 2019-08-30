For the final concert of the Graves Memorial Presbyterian Summer Concert Series, Daryl Duff, former U.S. Navy Sea Chanter, now voice professor at Liberty University, and Bridget Capparuccia, a voice major at Liberty, will present a concert of Negro Spirituals, an historic and uniquely American musical genre. It is slated for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Refreshments will be served following the concert, which is free to the public although a free-will offering will be collected. For more information, call the church office at 910-592-2677 or music directors Sean and Lara Capparuccia, at 910-548-0505.

