Governor honors One Accord

Pictured, from left, are: Andre Smith, Ira Anderson, David Darden, The Honorable Judge Carol Jones, The Rev. Gary Fisher, Pastor Anthony L. Ezzell, Patrick Grady, and Milton D. Whitfield Sr. Members not pictured include: Leroy Dixon and Joseph L. Teachey. -

The gospel group One Accord was recognized by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper during a recent event in Kenansville.

The honor took place at an annual revival on Aug. 27 at First Baptist Missionary Church, 247 North Church St., Kenansville, where the Rev. Cornolius Moore is the pastor.

The Honorable Carol Jones, District Court Judge for the 4A Judicial District and 4B Judicial District serving Duplin, Jones, Sampson and Onslow counties, was requested to make the presentation to the nine members: Pastor Anthony L. Ezzell, Rev. Gary Fisher, Ira Anderson, Milton D. Whitfield Sr.; Andre Smith; David Darden; Patrick Grady; Leroy Dixon; and Joseph L. Teachey.

Jones presented a letter of award to the group acknowledging the celebration of One Accord’s second CD and sixth anniversary of ministry through music.

Best wishes were bestowed upon the group One Accord from Cooper by Jones. The band hails from the Mount Olive-Goldsboro area.