Robinson named Woman of Year

Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church celebrated Woman Day and crowned Belinda Robinson as Woman of the Year. Here, Robinson, center, celebrates with Lillie Lamb, Jeanette Bryant, Eloise Godwin and Emma Banks, as well as the rest of her church family. Robinson is known for her love of cooking and showing up at your door unexpectedly with a delicious covered dish. -

Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church celebrated Woman Day and crowned Belinda Robinson as Woman of the Year. Here, Robinson, center, celebrates with Lillie Lamb, Jeanette Bryant, Eloise Godwin and Emma Banks, as well as the rest of her church family. Robinson is known for her love of cooking and showing up at your door unexpectedly with a delicious covered dish.