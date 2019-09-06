Conditional blessings of God

God has promised certain things concerning man. Some of God’s promises are unconditional and some have conditions attached.

Concerning unconditional promises, God has promised to never again destroy man from earth by way of a flood (Gen. 9:11). It matters not whether man is obedient to God or in utter rebellion to God, He has promised that He will not destroy man from the earth by a flood. Other examples could be cited, but this is enough to get the point across. However, there have often been promises that were conditional. When God told Abraham that He would make a great nation of him and bless him (Gen. 12:2), there were conditions on it. He told Abraham to “Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will show thee” (Gen. 12:1). Abraham’s success concerning becoming a great nation was dependent upon his meeting the conditions God had set.

We shall focus on the idea of God’s promised blessings being conditional, but let us first briefly note a couple more points concerning the promises of God. First, God is absolutely reliable when it comes to fulfilling His promises. Most of us appreciate someone who in the past would have been described as “his word being his bond”. Yet, even with people of such good character, they can sometimes be unable to fulfill a promise. Such is not the case with God. First, of all, He cannot lie! Paul told Titus concerning a promise of eternal life made by God, “In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Tit. 1:2). In addition, since God is all knowing, God cannot be mistaken. God’s word is truth (John 17:17). Secondly, the promises of God can be either positive or negative. That promise of eternal life is certainly positive, something that we would desire greatly. On the other hand, God has promised eternal damnation for those who know not God and obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ (II Thess. 1:7-9), something that is certainly negative, something we do not want. Those positive promises can be called “blessings” and those negative promises can be called “curses”.

We now come to the point we are considering for this article. When it comes to the spiritual blessings that God has promised, there are conditions placed upon them. Consider a statement made to Israel by God as they prepared to enter into the land that He had promised them. He said through Moses, “Behold, I set before you this day a blessing and a curse; A blessing, if ye obey the commandments of the Lord your God, which I command you this day: And a curse, if ye will not obey the commandments of the Lord your God…” (Deut. 11:26-28). The little two letter word, “if”, pointed to conditions set upon their blessing. That condition was stated in a very broad way when they were told to obey the commandments of the Lord, for there were many commandments that they were going to have to obey. Paul spoke of Christians coming into the sight of God unblameable and unreproveable (Col. 1:22), but then reveals the conditions placed on that. He said, “If ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the gospel…” (Col. 1:23).

As was mentioned earlier, God made a promise that we could have eternal life. Recall the words of Paul to Titus, “In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Tit. 1:2). Though some teach otherwise, the word of God reveals that anyone can collect on that promise of eternal life. Paul also told Titus, “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men” (Tit. 2:11). Paul told Timothy that God “will have all men to be saved and to come unto the knowledge of the truth” (I Tim. 2:4). The apostle Peter wrote that the Lord is “…not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (II Pet. 3:9). However, not all will have eternal life (Matt. 7:13-14) because not all will be willing to meet the conditions set by God. Many teach that there is absolutely nothing that man must do in order to be saved. They argue that man is saved by faith and if you have to do anything that would constitute salvation coming by works (Eph. 2:8-9). However, the fact is; meeting the conditions set by God to get a blessing that He has promised is not salvation by works, but salvation by faith enough to meet the conditions set by God. One of the clearest examples of this is seen in the fall of the walls of Jericho as recorded in Joshua chapter six. God told them He would give them the city, but they were to march around it once a day for six days and seven times on the seventh, then shout and blow the trumpets and the wall would fall. The Hebrew writer summed it up this way, “By faith the walls of Jericho fell down, after they were compassed about seven days” (Heb. 11:3).

It is our intention to present some six articles concerning the conditions that God has set, that we must meet if we are to have eternal life in heaven. Many more specific ones could be cited, but these six should blanket those more specific ones.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Robert-Oliver.jpg

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]