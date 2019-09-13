The most important question

From the time you are born until the time you die, your life is full of questions. There are questions from the doctor before you were born. There are questions before you enroll in pre-school, school and college. There are questions before you get a job. There are questions before you apply for your first credit card. There are questions before you buy a car, house or take out a loan. There is even a question before you get married.

But there is only one question in life that really matters and that question is: Are you pleasing the Lord. That is the only question that matters, especially, if you call yourself a Child of God.

Hebrews 11:6 says, “…Without faith it is impossible to please God…” That is a powerful truth. It would be a shame for all of us to go through life without pleasing God.

Let’s be clear; Pleasing the Lord does not mean going to church every Sunday, although you should.. Pleasing the Lord does not mean giving a lot of money to the church, although you should. Pleasing the Lord does not mean helping the poor and needed, although you should.

In both the Old and New Testament the Lord says, The just must live by faith and not by sight. God emphasizes that because living by faith is the only thing that pleases Him.

Please allow me to give you seven acts of faith you can do or believe on a daily basis that will ensure you are pleasing God.

#1. You must first know and believe there is no dwelling place on earth for God. God does not dwell in anything made with man’s hands. We know through Acts7:45-50 that God is not worshipped in places made with hands. There is no special place on earth where God dwells . You may call your church building, a house of God,, but God does not live there. Where ever you worship, sing, praise or pray to God, you must do so with the attitude that spiritually we are in the sanctuary of heaven. As a believer, your sanctuary is in heaven. God and Jesus are in heaven. Your citizenship is in heaven. Your hope is in heaven.. Didn’t Jesus day His Father is searching for those who will worship Him in Spirit and in Truth. What are you doing.

#2. Your faith can please God if you realize you always have an open invitation from Him to enter into His Holy Presence. It is really sad to hear believers who talk about how important it is for them to get to the church altar every Sunday. That is a clear sign of a lack of knowledge. Every believer is invited to dwell in the presence of God every moment of each day. You don’t have to wait for the Pastor. You don’t have to wait for your prayer partners. You don’t have to wait for prayer meeting. You don’t have to wait on any of those things because God is waiting you.

#3. You must know and believe God has declared you righteous. This happened the moment you accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. You didn’t see or hear Him do that and neither did anyone else. The only witness you have of that occurrence is the Holy Spirit inside of you. Do not let anyone dictate to you what your salvation is. This pleases God because it allows you to give no one credit or praise for your salvation but Him.

#4. As a believer you must believe you have Eternal Life now, and that you are on your way to heaven. That is why the bible tells us our citizenship is in heaven. Not when you get there but right now. As a believer, you mess up and even backslide from time to time, but none of that changes your final destination. Don’t let your church or anyone else trick you into doing things because it will get you to heaven. Your ticked has been paid and punched by the blood of Jesus Christ.

#5. You must know and believe that every time I give to the church or to an individual Luke 6:38 automatically kicks in for your benefit. It says, “give and it shall be given unto you, good measure, pressed down, and shaken together and running over, shall men give unto you. For with the same measure that you use, it shall be measured to you again” Many people do not have what they should have because their faith is not strong enough to give like they should. And as a result, they miss the chance to please God and in return, they cut of God’s ability to please us in ways that only He can do.

#6. You must know and believe you are indeed who God says you are. No matter what happens at any given time, you are, as a believer, a child of the Most High God. You are perfect and complete in Him. You are more than a conquer. And no matter what the world, Satan or others do to you, no weapon formed against you shall prosper.

#7. You must know and believe God is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. That is why you should be finding ways and times to spend alone with Him. Rewards are not blessing. They are things God gives or does for you just because you like and enjoy being with Him. That is some have more favor than others.

Don’t you want to be pleasing God every day. Then start living by faith by employing the things above.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Owens_2-2.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.