Do you feel your faith is boring? Were you trained up in the way you should go? Have you grown old and not departed from it? Proverbs 22:6 is honored when families serve the Lord with gladness even when naysayers’ words ring loudly from sea to shining sea…’boring’! Nothing about serving the Lord is boring when your heart is right with Him and unspeakable joy rises from within! Prayer lists should be filled with names of those who believe church going and Christ serving is boring! There are endless opportunities to praise and worship the One who created you and me and gives eternal life when we accept His Son in our hearts to set us free!

When we were young, my brother, sisters, and I knew church going and acts of giving were important and would not be compromised. Nightly prayers beside our beds, blessings before meals, church attendance every Sunday morning and night, and working together to get things done was taught by our parents! Their four children knew in our household we would honor our mother and father, work hard, rise early, use time wisely, get something accomplished every day, enjoy time together (even when working in the store and the fields), treat others the way we wanted to be treated, and observe the verse on mama’s wall hanging, “… But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15

I remember short family vacations, and I mean short. Our country store was opened six days a week 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. …7 on Saturdays. Twice a year, we closed at lunch on Saturday. We headed to the beach in the summer and to the mountains in the fall, returning late Sunday night. Those short trips were much needed and anticipated, even knowing we would always find a church to attend those two (away from home) Sundays and secure church bulletins to take back to our home church. Mother insisted we do this so her children would stand in front of the church each January and add to our perfect attendance pins. My pin with eighteen years is safely stored in my jewelry box along with memories of worshiping in tiny churches on the side of a mountain and huge churches near the shore. Often, we begged to skip church and enjoy more vacation time, but our parents stood firm in their faith and strong in their conviction that church on Sundays was something we wouldn’t miss while staying under their roof! Oh, how thankful I am for the seeds they sowed and the blessings we have reaped all because they stayed true to the way of Jesus and Word of God.

Two years before my mother passed away, I was dressing for church and my heart stirred to worship with my mother. Tim agreed to go with our sons, as I felt led to share this special Sunday morning with my Mom! Entering the church a little late (I hear that amen J.A.), the congregation was standing and singing ‘Standing on the Promises”! Just as I had hoped, she never saw me coming until I slipped by two neighbors to stand side by side with the woman God chose to give me life and raise me to love and cherish Father God and family. After a happy hug and sweet smile that will long be remembered, we sang in unison, ‘… standing on the promises of Christ my King, through eternal ages let His praises ring, glory in the highest I will shout and sing, standing on the promises of God’!

As happy as I was to be there, I hoped mother would sing a little softer; instead, she sang even louder with her little girl (all grown up and not departed) standing with her. On the edge of being embarrassed, I asked God to forgive me for my mother was not fearful of singing about Jesus out loud in love. Oh, what I would give to stand beside her again and hear her sing. Many times growing up I thought our strict way of life seemed boring or I was embarrassed when the only way I could date was to go with my boyfriend to church, but God has given me gifts of a loving family and growing old that have taught me the beauty of a bold faith and joy of me and my household serving the Lord!

What about you? Are you remembering years of youth, middle age years, and for many who have raised their families — are living by themselves — or have had new beginnings in the golden -olden years? Have you enjoyed life with blessed assurance knowing you trained your family up in the way they should go and honored God’s Word and Jesus’ way each and every day? Then, you can embrace words in 2 Timothy 4:14-17 and enjoy Standing on the Promises of God!

“But you must keep on believing the things you have been taught. You know they are true for you know that you can trust those of us who have taught you. You know how, when you were a small child, you were taught the holy Scriptures, and it is these that make you wise to accept God’s salvation by trusting in Christ Jesus. The whole Bible was given to us by inspiration from God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It straightens us out and helps us do what is right. It is God’s way of making us well prepared at every point, fully equipped to do good to everyone.”

In closing, the inheritance of faith and Bible study our (and your) parents left us gives a strong sense of security that money can’t buy. I thank both of my parents for that legacy. What the world needs now is truly love, sweet love – it’s one of the only things there’s just too little of. Yet, we also need more strong spiritual leaders in our families and communities to stand up for Jesus, live by His Word and model His way. Let us celebrate a close walk with Thee that is not boring and pray for help to pass on our faith to younger generations.

