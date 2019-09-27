Do you anticipate autumn happenings? Do you believe miracles are among those happenings? Autumn is official even though leaves aren’t falling and grass still needs mowing. Yet, we believe God’s handiwork will happen in His perfect timing: days will shorten, grass will turn brown, leaves will flutter to the ground, and miracles from our Maker will be seen all around! Then, why would anyone not believe in God — Father, Son, and Holy Spirit — who created the world with seasons and sensational blessings He keeps bestowing year after year for His children to enjoy?

Autumn, my favorite, is a colorful, cool miracle I anticipate with awe and wonder for the One who makes it happen! Do you believe in miracles — are you one — are you skeptical of miracles Jesus did – can you testify to miracles among us today? I believe we, the people of the United States, are living a miracle each day we awake to enjoy the bountiful blessings God gives. Are we, His children, honoring, loving, trusting, obeying, walking and talking with Him daily and telling Him we are His own? Do we feel humbly grateful or greedily entitled to the ‘good life’ we have grown to expect, while mistaking miracles as mere coincidences? Do we anger and disappoint our heavenly Father by lifestyles that ‘make what is wrong seem right and what is right seem wrong’ while giving Him leftovers instead of first fruits? Have we forgotten our first love?

What a good Father He is! I can hear Mitchell Brewington singing about our good, good Father as wind gently blew and sunshine glistened on the grass near the gravesite where our brokenhearted family listened and looked to God for strength. Faith in what cannot be understood here gave peace, knowing He would heal our hearts and our loved one was with Him in Heaven. Many miracles were among us with loving reassurance that a caring, competent God, who longs to be our first love, is still in control!

Autumn’s abundance of God’s bounty can be found in late harvesting, homecomings, school fall festivals, church gatherings on Halloween, a Sampson Community Theatre production, cool weather, fall sporting events, Tim’s Gift Hope Project Golf Tournament, Court Square, Hubb’s Corn Maze, and many more local opportunities where we can gather to ask the Lord’s blessings and enjoy the good life we live here in rural North Carolina. Do not get stuck in sadness or solitude that can keep you from experiencing exciting events and miracles among us!

Autumn also reminds people of sweet and sad red letter days. Politicians engage with every tactic possible as heavy campaigning begins. “For such a time as this” the season is upon us to prayerfully support Christian candidates and do our duty to love — even when hate and horrific happenings are all around us. Singers faithfully gather at Family Worship Center in September for what was once the Sessoms Sing to share how great is our God. Festivals from one end of Sampson to the other spell fun times for families. Church homecomings have a special time set aside to remember people who passed away throughout the year. Remembering sitting in church pews after a feast on the church grounds to honor the memory of loved ones no longer sharing life with me here rises up inside a healed heart that thanks my good, good Father for miracles that only He could do in my life.

Many dear friends facing their own red letter dates in this season come to mind. Thinking of those (young and old) called Home in Autumn who left a void and opportunity for miracles in the lives of loved ones left behind tenders my heart. If you know a family whose hearts will cherish memories of a loved one this fall, send them a card, make a call, or visit them with a blessing God puts on your heart to bestow. You may never know just how much your act of kindness means until … you have walked forward in faith without the one(s) you love being by your side to pray and praise with, laugh and cry with, work and play with, plan and dream with, prepare for Heaven and spend time with … and truly understand the sweet peace of God’s promise to heal our hearts and bind our wounds! And in His perfect timing sending a miracle of love that opens our hearts to new beginnings and blessings beyond measure.

Finding a card that helped me in a grieving season seems the perfect ending for this story. May you, too, find peace and hope in the words that show the miracle of memories keeping those we love close to us forever. For every friend and family whose hearts are healing and wounds being bound, please know you matter to the Master and He is still a miracle working God who can heal your heart and heal America … if we are willing to, believe, love, trust and obey — for there is truly no other way to be happy in any season without Jesus in our hearts and not letting Satan lead us astray.

“Although words seem to say so little, I hope they help in some small way to ease the sense of loss that you’re experiencing in this season. Hold fast to your memories, to all of the cherished moments of the past, to the blessings and the laughter, the joys and the celebrations, the sorrow and the tears. They all add up to a treasure of fond yesterdays that you shared and spent together, and they keep the one you loved close to you in spirit and thoughts. The special moments and memories in your life will never change. They will always be in your heart, today and forevermore.”

May God bless us everyone to have an awesome autumn and be aware of miracles among us!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist