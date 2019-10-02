Annual homecoming services set

From Oct. 2-4, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Fall Revival is being held at Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest revivalists are: Pastor Herman Bell, choir and congregation of Smith Chapel, Warsaw; Pastor Willie Bryant, choir and congregation of St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton; and Bishop James Lewis, choir and congregation of Miracle Revival Church, Warsaw. The host pastor is the Rev. Elwood McPhail.

From Oct. 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Pre-Homecoming Revival is being held at St. Stephen’s Holiness Church, Turkey. The guest revivalist is Minister Cynthia Ward Manley and congregation of Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church, Raleigh. Different guest musical choirs and praise team each night.

At 11 a.m. they will climax with Sunday morning service, with guest messenger District Elder Anthony Flow. Dinner will be served following morning service. Come out and be blessed.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m., Breast Cancer Awareness event will be held at Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey. The guest speaker will be Sis. Jackie Hobbs, and music rendered by the Morrisey family. Everyone is welcome.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m., Garland First Baptist Church will celebrate their mass choir anniversary. The musical guests will be: Perry Parker and Jubalaires of Roseboro; Newkirk Chapel Church choir of Willard; St. Thomas mass choir of Roseboro; and Bentonville Disciples Church of Christ male chorus of Four Oaks. Featuring special guest: The Gospelettes of Kinston. Please come out and enjoy a great evening of gospel music.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will celebrate their 148th Church Homecoming Anniversary. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message, with songs of praise by the senior choir. Dinner will be served following morning service. At 3 p.m. the guest messenger will be the Rev. John T. Oliver, choir and congregation of First Missionary Baptist of Roseboro.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., Annual Homecoming Services will be held at Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Elwood McPhail will bring forth the morning message, and music rendered by the combined choir. Dinner will be served following morning service. At 3 p.m., the guest messenger will be Pastor Thaddeus Godwin, choir and congregation of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., Annual Homecoming Services will be held at Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg. Pastor, Rev. Dr. Montorom Williams, will deliver the morning message. Dinner will be served following morning service. At 3 p.m. the messenger will be the Rev. Michael F. Jones (associate minister) of Changing Hearts Ministries, Jacksonville.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, Clinton. Pastor Blue will bring forth the morning message and the praise and worship team will render the music.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11:15 a.m., Family and Friends Day celebration will be held at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Diane Newkirk and congregation of Greater Six Runs Church, Turkey.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m., Saint Stephen AME Zion Church, Garland will celebrate their 134th Homecoming/Church Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Harry Hines, Unity in praise choir and congregation of Saint Thomas Church. They will also have dynamic praise dancers/Rita Mciver’s Dream Makers.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m., Coopers Chapel United Holiness Church, Clinton, will celebrate Family and Friends Day. The guest messenger will be Pastor Jeffery White, choir and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Dinner will be served following morning service.

From Oct. 16-18, at 7 p.m. (nightly) New Life Outreach Ministries Unique Women’s Conference with guest messengers Minister Gloria Wallace; Minister Phyllis Bolton of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton; and Minister LaShanta Tatum of New Bethel Disciples of Christ Church, Fayetteville.

From Oct. 16-18, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Fall Revival will be held at Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton. The guest revivalist will be Dr. Louie Boykin and congregation of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabethtown. Different choirs each night. Host pastor is Pastor Lena Clark

On Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, will be celebrating their Annual Homecoming of 123 years. Pastor Ronald Highsmith will deliver the morning message, and music rendered by the church choir. Dinner will be following the morning service. At 3 p.m. the guest messenger will be Pastor David Marable, choir and congregation of St. Paul Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1-3 p.m., Harvest Fest will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. There will be different activities in the program.

The family of Mrs. Alice Marie Wells would like to thank each and everyone for their love, support, prayers, flowers, words of encouragement and any acts of kindness during her passing. It was greatly appreciated. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plain View.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Outreach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30 p.m.

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bible Way Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plain View area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church/ Clinton/11 a.m.

St. Paul Church of Christ/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

St. Stephens Holiness Church/Turkey/11 a.m

Gateway Deliverance Ministries/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The People’s Church/1776 Rowan Rd. Clinton/11 a.m.

Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton-Odom Rd./11 a.m.

St. Peter United Holiness Church/Keener/11 a.m.

First Baptist Church/Deep Bottom/11 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Roseboro/8:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church/11 a.m.

Roseboro United Methodist Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11:15 a.m.

Piney Green Disciples Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church/Dunn/11 a.m.

New Light AME Zion Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

St. Jude Disciples of Christ/Warsaw/10 a.m.

Trinity Outreach Ministries/Clinton/11:45 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

