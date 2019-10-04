Remembering God in the social media age

Are we remembering God as a new season of falling leaves and fabulous harvest unfolds before our eyes? Have we become so fast paced that time with the Lord is left out? Do hectic lifestyles cause us to forget the God of our salvation? Are we on track for ruin if we do not turn our eyes upon Jesus and put God first? Opportunities and reminders to remember the Great I Am are abound as October’s fields are gleaned, churches host harvest celebrations, schools plan seasonal events, and God’s splendor surrounds with beautiful backdrops from our backyards to the mountains where colorful leaves of every hue whisper, “Relish my blessings and remember ME”!

Isaiah 17:10-11 reminds us of the importance to remember God. “Because you have forgotten the God of your salvation, and have not been mindful of the Rock of your stronghold…the harvest will be a heap of ruins in the day of grief and desperate sorrow.”

Remembering God means putting Him first. While that sounds easy enough, do we really give Him first place with our time, talents, and treasures? How many times do we profess our love for Him each 24 hour day/night He gives? Do we say, ‘I love You Lord, thank you Jesus, direct my steps, forgive my sins, I am Yours God’, when we rise, throughout our days, and when we kneel beside our beds each night?

“Well, Becky”…you might say – especially naysayers who forget to share love and appreciation most every day – “that’s overdoing it…God knows I love and thank Him just as my family does. Why do I need to continuously connect and remind my Lord and loved ones that I love them? That’s not necessary!”

How necessary is it to stay closely connected to social media, especially cell phones? Do we always remember to take our phone with us, keep it charged, stay connected, and seek ways to grow our understanding of what it can do for us when we invest time and energy getting to know about its power? Do we take time each morning checking messages and things that happened while we slept, keep it close to us throughout the day with constant check ins and time spent with it, keep it with us during dinner, at night meetings, sports events, or family time — when it comes first? Do we make sure it’s connected to a power source each night to ensure constant communication between us and others because of it?

Have we lost contact with Christ our Creator … having little cognizance of lean harvests, days of grief and desperate sorrow, being disconnected from The Vine, and dangerous living while leaving Him behind?

Remembering God means putting Him first and making an effort to focus on Him even in a world that demotes and dishonors the One who makes our world spin. When He is first, we will be hungry to feed on His Word and seek His guidance (not FB replies or silent Christians who dare not stand up for Jesus in a world where it is not popular but political to sit on the fence and not let one’s faith shine! So, we hear Peter’s reply ring in our ears when we shy away and say, ‘No not me; I don’t know Him; I’m not Jesus’ best friend’!

When we live life daily trusting, obeying, and enjoying being close to God, with Jesus in our hearts, in remembrance of Him, seeking His guidance and following His ways … we are fully insured and faithfully living life out loud in love every day … even the hard, hateful ones when turning our eyes upon Jesus brings happiness back to stay.

Ponder on the power of close connections with your heavenly Father and family. Check out time spent on social media versus time spent with Him and them! Be blessed and be ready for the rest of this story in next Friday’s edition of The Sampson Independent.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

