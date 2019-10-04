Run the right race

This article is only for those who really know and understand their salvation is secure. They know they are on their way to heaven and that eternal life can never be taken away. This begs the question, what do I do now or what should be my ultimate goal as a born again believer?

Hebrews 12: 1 informs believers there is a race that has been set before us. That race was introduced to us in Hebrews chapter 11, which, outlines a list of people from the Old Testament who did great exploits for God by faith. Those people represent a cloud of witness of who were able to eventually live by faith.

The race that is set before every believer is stated in both the Old Testament and the New Testament. Both of them say, “The Just is to live by faith and not by sight.” We are to live by the word of God ,which is the substance that gives us hope. We are to live by trusting in God’s word despite any thing to the contrary. We are to obey God’s word despite any consequences or situations.

In order to run this race successfully, Hebrews 12: 1 tells us there are three things we must do to begin the race and to stay in the race. These three steps are essential in living by faith and not by sight on a consistent basis.

The first thing we must do is to lay aside every weight that hinders us, that impedes us or that slows us down. There are many different kinds of weights in life. A runner uses weights to train for a race, but when the time of the race comes, those weights are always taken off. But from a spiritual standpoint a weight is anything that keeps you from spending time with the Lord. It could be a full time or part time job. It could be a friend or a family member. It could be a habit or a hobby. If there is anything in your life that is weighing you down to the point of taking away your quality time with God, you must get rid of it as soon as possible.

The second thing we must to is to lay aside the sin that so easily beset us. In other words we must lay aside the sin that trips us up all the time. We all have that one sin that has become so easy for us to do that we actually have declared in our minds that it is something we just have to live with. God says lay it to the side and pick it up no more if you want to run the race of living by faith and not by sight. Satan knows all about that one sin better than you do and it is his chief weapon against you.

The third and last thing we must do is to run this race with patience. Patience, in this context, means endurance. No matter how tough the race becomes, we must never give up and continue to press toward the mark of living by faith and not by sight.

In order to begin and stay in this race, Hebrews 12:2 tells us we must look unto Jesus. In other words, we must trust Jesus to help us to lay aside every weight and the one sin that so easily besets us. We must trust Jesus to give us the endurance to stay in the race when the going gets tough. After all, Jesus endured the cross, the shame, the suffering, and the opposition of sinners, in order to live by faith each and every day of His life. His faith even enabled Him to endue the temporary rejections of His Father, God, while he suffered on the cross.

Jesus is the author and finisher of our faith. He is the one we put all of our trust in because He was the first to live His entire life by faith and not by sight. He is the one who showed us how faith works. He knew God would not leave Him in a tomb, (Psalm 16:10-11) because of the substance of God’s word. That word gave Him the hope of attaining the joy that was set before Him if he ran His race by faith and not by sight. That hope was established even though He had never seen God raise anyone from the dead who would then live forever.

God has given all of us a race of faith to run. We can all be successful if we remember that faith is the substance of things to hope for, the evidence of things not seen.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

