Hebrews 12: 5 says the following, “And ye have forgotten the exhortation which speaketh unto you as unto children, My son, despise not the chastening of the Lord, nor faint when you are rebuked of Him.”

The words of Hebrews 12:5 are similar to the words written in Proverbs 3:11-12. These two passages have a special meaning to adult believers. They also may answer many of your questions about your life.

Chastening means, “child-training, instructions, or discipline.” First of all, it should be apparent to all of us, that God holds the father of a family accountable for the disciplining, training and instructions of the children of the house. But when the children become adults, God holds himself accountable for chastening. God holds himself accountable for our discipline, instructions, training, and even punishment. He holds Himself accountable because He is our real Father, once we are born again.

God loves all of His children. Chastening is evidence that God the Father loves us. If He did not love us, He would let us get away with everything. Satan wants us to believe that the difficulties of life are sometimes proof that God does not love us, but just the opposite is true.

The chastening of God can come in many different ways. It can come as physical suffering. It can come as a loss of life. It can come as rejection, disappointment, persecution, mistreatment by others, and loss of material things. But the whole objective is for us to learn from it and grow.

Think back over your life and I am sure you will find a time or times when you were chastened by the Lord. Many of us have told our biological parents that we are thankful for how they discipline us as children. Are you thankful of God’s discipline upon you as an adult? If so, take time to tell him, thank you father.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Owens_2-2-1.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.