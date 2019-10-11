Baptism, a condition of salvation

Being the author of eternal salvation, the Lord has all right and authority to place conditions on that salvation. The writer of the book of Hebrews stated, “Though he were a Son, yet learned he obedience by the things which he suffered; And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him” (Heb. 5:8-9). We have noted four such conditions thus far. Hearing God’s word, believing that word, repenting of our sins and confessing Christ as the Son of God have been shown to be prerequisites to salvation. In this article, we wish to bring attention to the condition to which more people balk than all the rest. This condition is baptism. Though the subject is not complex in the Bible, much time and space could be used in covering it because so much error has been spread concerning it. Yet, we will make effort to keep our observations brief.

First, one must understand the meaning of the word baptize and it’s various forms. What it means in a modern English dictionary means absolutely nothing concerning one’s salvation. The question is, what did it mean when the word was used in the original scriptures? In short, the Greek word that is translated baptism means to immerse. In old Greek writings, one could read of a ship sinking and the word that is translated baptized was used. This being the case, that which people call modes of baptism, such as sprinkling and pouring, are not what baptism is in the word of God.

Secondly, note that there is more than one baptism found in the word of God. In fact, the Hebrew writer spoke of maturing in knowledge of God’s word and going beyond “…the doctrine of baptisms…”and other such elementary doctrines. However, note he used the plural word, baptisms. Of course the Bible speaks of John’s baptism. Jesus Himself spoke of it when he asked the chief priests if John’s baptism was from heaven or from men (Matt. 21:25). John spoke of three in two verses. He spoke of his baptism, the baptism of the Holy Ghost and the baptism of fire (Matt. 3:11-12). Concerning the baptism or immersion in the Holy Ghost, we find it further spoken of when Jesus tells his apostle a number of times that He would send the Holy Spirit upon them (John 14:26; 15:26; 16:13) and we find the fulfillment of that in Acts (Acts 2:1-4). Concerning the baptism of fire, John explain what that was in the same passage as already noted. He said, “Whose fan is in his hand, and he will thoroughly purge his floor, and gather his wheat into the garner; but he will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire” (Matt. 3:12). There is also the baptism of suffering that Jesus spoke of. He said, “But I have a baptism to be baptized with; and how am I straitened till it be accomplished” (Luke 12:50). And, then there is the baptism into Christ for the remission of sins that began on the day of Pentecost as recorded in the second chapter of the book of Acts (Acts 2:38, 41). This is the baptism that is a condition of salvation and the one we will devote the rest of our space to. When Paul wrote the book of Ephesians, he stated then that there was, at that time, only one baptism. John’s, the baptism of the suffering of Christ and the baptism of the Holy Ghost, had already taken place and the baptism of fire will come at the judgment.

Because of an abuse of “works” taught and practiced for centuries by the apostate church, the reformers turned toward a “faith only” view of salvation, eliminating anything that looked like works to them. Thus, they changed the purpose of baptism from being a condition of salvation to being an outward sign that one had been saved by their faith. Man made those changes, the Lord did not. Paul tells us that it is by way of baptism that one gets “into Christ” (Rom. 6:3; Gal. 3:27). Unless one is prepared to say that one is saved “outside of Christ”, then one must admit that it is a condition that must be met in order to be saved. Baptism is said to be “for the remission of sins” and to “wash your sins away” (Acts 2:38; 22:16). Unless one is prepared to say that one is saved without their sins being forgiven, then they must admit that baptism is a condition of salvation. When Jesus gave the great commission to the apostles, he said, “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16). Just note the order that Jesus presents and the order that man presents. He places hearing, believing and baptism prior to being saved. Man comes along and says one is saved at the point of faith and is then baptized, that baptism has nothing to do with being saved. Who is right, man or the Lord?

As noted, Paul told the Roman brethren, “…so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:3-4). One begins to walk that new life when they are born again, which takes place when they enter into Christ at their baptism for remission of sins.

