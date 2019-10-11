A closer connection with Christ

Do you sense a divine presence as the season of Autumn brings opportunities to grow closer or farther away from our heavenly Father? Making sure He comes first, even when overextended schedules tend to squeeze out His time, is wise with wonderful harvests of love and joy to be reaped. Easy times bring temptation to forget our dependence on God, while hard times and stressful situations remind us of our reliance on Him. How thankful we should be for our close knit communities where Faith and family is alive and we are excited to ‘go and tell’! I have loved Jesus since I was a little girl, but He truly became my Rock and Best Friend when tough times and trials taught me the blessed assurance of relying on Him.

In 2007, God gave Tim His best healing…Heaven; four months later, I was healed here. The Lord was allowing me to see it was He who rocked my faith and reeled me closer to Thee. I vowed I would never go back to business as usual, serving casually, forgetting what God did for me. Shortly after my healing, I traveled to Belize with friends from Emma Anderson Chapel and served Him for two weeks. Before leaving, I took a picture of my feet in the sand of that foreign shore and promised God my best forevermore. Asking Him to order my steps sealed my commitment. Keeping an 8×10 picture of my feet on foreign soil near my desk, fuels my faith when the enemy tries to empty my tank. He has no power when we live by Jesus’ example and let the Word guide and give strength to fend off Satan. Flying home from Belize, I pondered what I would do in the place where Tim insured people’s cars, homes and lives. His logo for Spell Insurance was ‘Protecting Your Tomorrows Today”!

When I returned home, Fred Scholenber helped me renovate Tim’s insurance office into a ministry, which I did not know the name for or that it would be a place where people would come for help and hope. Prayer Connection sent a $50 seed gift in August with a loving note that said, ‘this is for your ministry’!

“What ministry, I thought” as I put the card in a big box and forgot about it until February after the Belieze trip. God awoke me in the middle of the night with direction to find what I hid (as in the parables Jesus taught)! When I found it, I rushed to the bank and opened an account, naming Tim’s Gift, The Love Ministry! Donna Reedy brought an offering in March, her call money for one year, in God’s perfect timing for us to see His Hand in what was happening. God sent signs that directed my steps to the place He had in store all along …’to bring good from bad according to His plans and purpose for my life’! It was God, not me, opening doors and dealing with my heart to step in faith to His plans for people to receive ‘help and hope’ at Tim’s Gift. It is no coincidence Tim’s logo of ‘protecting your tomorrows today’ was exactly what God had in mind to bring good from the bad with God being glorified and people’s tomorrows being protected when they closely connect with Christ. Tim would be amazed to see how the seeds he sowed have grown and God’s work is happening. People are receiving help and hope at home and abroad through people God sends to bless and be blessed. How humbling and happy we are to serve the Lord and share His love by helping others wherever He leads.

Ten years after God opened the door to serve Him, I am even deeper in love and more devoted to doing what He has called me to do… I don’t do it all right and have days when the devil taunts at every turn; yet, I remember all God has done for me and my family, my promise to Him, and pray for His guidance and goodness until the end! Then, I will see Jesus and James and Tim and go where God is…only if I stay connected to The Vine and let my love for Him shine.

Hopefully, this story will tender calloused hearts, connect us closer to Christ, remind us to keep all firsts in our lives centered on HIM, and encourage us to enjoy the rest of our journeys being His Best Friend!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

